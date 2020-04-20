TRT World Partners With Bouygues Telecom

TRT World expands its global distribution in partnering with French operator Bouygues Telecom.

Founded in 2015, TRT World presents a Turkish perspective on current affairs to a global English-language audience. Bouygues Telecom will include TRT World in its basic tier of electronic communication networks and on various devices. The French communications operator provides its 15.4 million customers with a 4G mobile network and with fixed and Cloud services.

TRT World is available in major English-speaking territories and is available through traditional media options as well as free-to-air, cable, and other digital platforms.