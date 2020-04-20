Netflix Secures Global Rights To ‘The Starling’

Netflix picked up the global rights to The Starling, a heartwarming dramedy from Limelight, Entertainment One (eOne), and Boies Schiller Entertainment.

Directed by Theodore Melfi and written by Matt Harris, The Starling follows a married couple in the aftermath of hardship. Jack leaves to deal with his grief while Lilly stays put to confront her own guilt and internal struggle. Meanwhile, Lilly’s troubles intensify when a starling bird builds a nest in her backyard.

Executive producers include Zach Schiller and David Boies from Boies Schiller, and Jen Gorton and Zev Foreman from eOne. Melfi, Kimberly Quinn, and Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker all serve as producers.