Gutsy Animations’ ‘Moominvalley’ Picked Up In Nordic Territories

PGS Entertainment sold Gutsy Animations‘ Moominvalley across several Nordic territories.

Produced by Gutsy Animations for YLE in Finland and Sky in the U.K., the series is based on the Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish author Tove Jansson. In a deal with SF Studios, seasons one and two of Moominvalley will be available in DVD and digital copy across the Nordics beginning December 2020. The series will also be available on SF Studios’ SVoD platform SF Kids in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Moominvalley has also been picked up by NRK in Norway and RUV in Iceland.

Marika Makaroff, Gutsy Animations’ creative director and executive producer of the Moominvalley series, said, “Moomins has a great history and following in the Nordics so we are very happy to be able to share new Moomin content with new and existing fans. The core values of Moomins are currently highly important as we need love, respect for nature and friendship now more than ever.”