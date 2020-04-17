Kabillion Celebrates Earth Day All Month Long

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! will celebrate Earth Day, April 22, the entire month of April with related programming.

Available on demand through most cable and satellite providers, Kabillion offers free access to a wide variety of animated programming. Throughout April, special features on Kabillion include Sonic X: Trick Sand and Sonic X: Underground, both of which follow Sonic and the gang on nature-related adventures. Additionally, there is Transformers: Nature Calls. Kabillion Girls Rule! will feature diverse Earth Day-related programming with Bobby’s World: Fish Tales, Chloe’s Closet: All Green Thumbs, Chloe’s Closet: In The Fix, and LEGO Friends: Dolphin Cruise.

Kabillion is also available as a free app on Roku, XUMO, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.