DISCOP Presents Two Virtual Markets In Africa

DISCOP organizers announced a new initiative to launch two annual virtual markets in Africa.

In an effort to expand business in Sub-Saharan Africa, the virtual markets will be deployed to complement the physical markets in Abidjan and Johannesburg. Each virtual market will run for three months. The first will cover 17 countries in Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa, taking place from May through July. Meanwhile, the second will cover 32 countries in Anglophone and Lusophone Africa, taking place from August through October.

Buyers will be able to screen trailers and full-length episodes online and will be able to request appointments with rights-holders.