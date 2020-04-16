Viacom International Studios Brings ‘Resistiré’ To El Salvador

Viacom International Studios (VIS) announced the sale of Resistiré in El Salvador.

Co-produced by VIS, Mega Media, and TV Azteca, the reality survival series centers on 24 contestants who are tested in the Andes without food or water. Participants are given money to manage and preserve in order to win a lucrative cash prize at the end. The series is based on the original MTV show Stranded with a Million Dollars.

Resistiré will air on Megavision in El Salvador. It previously premiered on Mega in Chile, TV Azteca in Mexico, and Unimas in the U.S.