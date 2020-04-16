Kanal D’s ‘Price of Passion’ Airs In Lebanon

Kanal D drama series Price of Passion (pictured) recently premiered on April 4, 2020, on Al Jadeed in Lebanon.

Distributed by Kanal D International, the drama series revolves around the twisted love story between an idealistic young doctor, Asli, and a daring hitman, Ferhat.

In addition, Ruthless City will soon air in Montenegro on Nova. The family drama chronicles the meeting of two families. When Seher moves to Istanbul with her family, she runs into the wealthy businessman Agah. This encounter will test both their families.