GRB Studios Enters Distribution Partnership With Comedy Dynamics

GRB Studios signed an international distribution deal with Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company.

As part of the partnership, GRB Studios will distribute more than 500 hours of programming from the independent comedy production company. Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics boasts a catalog that includes the Mad About You reboot, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Animal Nation with Anthony Andersen, and Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (pictured), among others. The company also works with a wide range of talent, from Ali Wong and Aziz Ansari to Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Studios, remarked, “With over 500 hours of premium content, the Comedy Dynamics catalog is the largest independent comedy library and GRB Studios is thrilled to be representing it. We expect our buyers around the globe to be just as excited as we are about this new offering that will thoroughly entertain their viewers – just at a time when the world really needs to laugh!”