Amcomri Media Group Launches New Distribution Unit AMR

Amcomri Media Group launched the new distribution company Abacus Media Rights (AMR).

Jonathan Ford, formerly executive vice president of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, will serve as managing director of the new company. Amcomri has provided substantial funding to AMR to support initial rights acquisition. AMR will concentrate its distribution efforts on documentary features, series, non-scripted shows, and drama series. At its launch, the company has acquired the rights to a dynamic roster that includes Trickster, Superbug, Liberty City, Rhys Darby in Japan, This Could Go Anywhere, People You May Know, Nike’s Big Bet, and My Name Is Bulger.

AMR’s team includes Anton Romalijski as director of Sales, Lesley Whittock as director of Marketing & Acquisitions, and Claire Hoskin as director of Business Affairs.

Jonathan Ford (pictured), managing director of AMR, commented, “With a respected, experienced team working alongside me, and with the backing of Amcomri, we are looking forward to working with great production companies, building strong partnerships and launching into the content market with some essential viewing. Our focus will not just be distribution but also working with production partners to get titles pre-sold and set up with financing.”