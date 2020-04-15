Disney+ To Premiere New Star Wars Docu-Series

Disney+ will celebrate Star Wars Day, May 4, with the series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

The new documentary series shares an unprecedented look at the making of the Disney+ original The Mandalorian. Each episode features never-before-seen footage, interviews, and roundtable discussions hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau.

Favreau commented, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.”