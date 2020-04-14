HBO Europe Introduces ‘At Home’ Anthology Series

HBO Europe will premiere a new series At Home (En Casa) in the coming weeks.

Created by Warner Bros. Itvp España in collaboration with Caballo Films, the anthology fiction series came out of the unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Each episode of the series will be filmed by directors who are confined within their homes. Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet, and Elena Martín will all create and direct an episode, with each of them posing different questions about living through isolation.

At Home will be made available in Spain in the next few weeks, followed by other HBO Europe territories at a later date.