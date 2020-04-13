Prime Entertainment Inks Deal With India’s Bennett, Coleman & Company

Prime Entertainment Group secured a package deal with India’s Bennett, Coleman & Company, the flagship company of Times of India.

The deal includes the acquisition of Ultimate Countdown and Director’s Short Cut (pictured), both from Prime’s cinema-related series catalog. Ultimate Countdown reviews memorable moments from movies. Director’s Short Cut goes behind-the-scenes to share the making of great films. Both series will be broadcasted by Zoom Entertainment Network.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, said, “It’s always an honor and a pleasure to work with a prestigious partner like Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited. As we aim to provide the best content about cinema and celebrity entertainment to viewers around the world, we are truly thrilled to see that two of our most exclusive and unique programs appeal to the audience of such important partners like BCCL.”