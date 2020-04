Netflix Presents New Series Based On Korean Webtoon

Netflix will produce an original series based on the Korean webtoon Now at Our School.

The streaming entertainment service is partnering with director Lee JQ to produce the original series All of Us Are Dead. Produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, the new series revolves around a group of high school students who become trapped in their school amidst the spread of a zombie virus.

All of Us Are Dead will premiere worldwide on Netflix.