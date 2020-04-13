NBCUniversal Announces Advertising Sponsors For Peacock Launch

NBCUniversal unveiled the complete roster of sponsors for the Peacock streaming service launch.

Peacock rolls out on April 15, 2020, for Comcast customers. Peacock launch sponsors include Capital One, L’Oreal USA, Molson Coors Beverage, Subaru of America, Verizon, State Farm, Target, Unilever, and Apartments.com.

Laura Molen, president of Advertising Sales and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, stated, “At a time when people all over the world are turning to our content for comfort, entertainment, and connection, a consumer-first platform has never been more vital. Thanks to our launch partners, that’s exactly what we’ve created together. Peacock will not only redefine the industry’s conception of what is possible for ad-supported streaming services, it will open the door to new opportunities for viewers and marketers alike. We are thrilled to welcome the world’s leading brands to the Peacock Streaming Council and cannot wait to see what more we can achieve through the power of partnership.”