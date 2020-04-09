Up The Ladder: Starz

Starz promoted Alison Hoffman to president, Domestic Networks.

In her new expanded role, Hoffman will be responsible for domestic network operations, including marketing and promotion, product development and distribution, analytics and program operations. Before her promotion, she served as chief marketing officer for the network.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, said, “Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths. She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership.”