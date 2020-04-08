Up The Ladder: WildBrain Television

WildBrain Television appointed Katie Wilson to vice president, Channels and Curation.

In her newly created position, Wilson will oversee content creation and provide editorial direction across the company’s Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr., and Télémagino brands. Before joining WildBrain, she served as director of Programming, Kids, at Corus Entertainment for six years.

Deirdre Brennan, executive vice president of Content Partnerships at WildBrain, stated, “Katie has a remarkable track record in delivering successful content and platform strategies and this expertise, combined with her talent for building strong teams and partnerships, will make her a vital part of the content management team at WildBrain Television. I look forward to working closely with Katie to drive viewer engagement for our channels as we continue delivering best-in-class programming for Canadian families.”