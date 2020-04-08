HBO Go Rolls Out In Taiwan With TBC

HBO Go launched in Taiwan with the cable operator Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC).

Introductory offers to the streaming app are available to TBC’s current cable TV subscribers through additional monthly or annual fees. Bundle packages are also open for existing subscribers to TBC’s premium movie plan, HBO plan, or premium entertainment plan. HBO Go users will be able to access global hits such as Westworld as well as HBO Asia Originals, including The Teenage Psychic, The World Between Us, and local productions of Adventure of the Ring and Dream Raiders, which will be available through HBO in 2020.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, stated, “Taiwan is the latest territory to welcome HBO GO and we know TBC customers are going to love the service. We’ll also be looking forward to working with additional partners in the near future so that even more HBO fans in Taiwan can access our content.”