Gusto’s ‘DNA Dinners’ Wins At Taste Awards

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that its immersive series DNA Dinners won the Best Series Pilot award at the Taste Awards.

DNA Dinners follows 16 individuals who learn about their cultural roots through DNA analysis and celebrate through cooking. Gusto TV was also inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame in March 2020.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We made DNA Dinners as an expression of the unifying love for food. We’re proud to be recognized by our international peers who share in the same profound passion.”