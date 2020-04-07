Rai Ragazzi Previews New ‘Topo Gigio’ Series

Rai Ragazzi will feature Topo Gigio, the famous puppet created by Maria Perego, in a new animation series.

Co-produced by Rai Raggazi and Movimenti Production, the comedy series shares the daily adventures of Topo Gigio and his loyal friends. The new Topo Gigio animated series will broadcast on Rai Yoyo in the fall, but the first 13 episodes will be shown as an exclusive preview on RaiPlay beginning April 8, 2020.

Additionally, New York-based Lacey Entertainment secured the worldwide English-language distribution rights to the new series.