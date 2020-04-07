NATPE Reschedules Budapest Market And Streaming Plus Event

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced a change of dates for both NATPE Budapest International and NATPE Streaming Plus.

NATPE Budapest International will now take place from August 25-27, 2020. It will continue to be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary. The Budapest market was originally scheduled for June 30-July 3, 2020. NATPE Streaming Plus, which had its inaugural event last year, will move from July 28 to September 15, 2020. It will still be hosted at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “Our first thoughts and prayers go to the NATPE community of those affected by this devastating crisis. From a business perspective, NATPE recognizes that the industry faces unprecedented marketplace challenges; we want to be part of the solution and bring to bear experiences that will help our constituency continue to do business to their fullest potential.”