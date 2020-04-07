AMCNI And Nos Launch New Lifestyle Channel

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) and Portugal’s NOS will launch Casa e Cozinha (Home & Kitchen) tomorrow, April 8, 2020.

The lifestyle channel will offer more than 300 hours of programming, including original local productions such as Our Kitchen with Maria José Sousa, Cooking With You with Lúcia Ribeiro, and Personalize Your House (pictured) with Sofia Pereira. The channel will be managed by Dreamia, a joint venture by AMCNISE and NOS. AMCNISE will also offer programming from its lifestyle channels Canal Cocina and Canal Decasa for Casa e Cozinha.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and managing director of AMCNISE, remarked, “This exciting, new channel launch with our strategic partner NOS will enable us to continue diversifying and strengthening our successful channel portfolio for Portuguese viewers. Featuring an outstanding line-up of original local series alongside acclaimed international productions, this initiative highlights the growing demand for distinctive content that informs and entertains.”