TIFF Refocuses Efforts For September Festival

TIFF provided an update from its co-heads, executive director Joana Vicente and artistic director Cameron Bailey, about what they’re doing to refocus their efforts amidst COVID-19, for the September 10-20, 2020 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

TIFF will continue to follow the updates on COVID-19 closely, while adhering to the guidelines put forward by the Canadian governments, to ensure the measures they take will help protect its staff and audience.

TIFF recognizes that in planning for the Festival now, there is still uncertainty about what “people coming together again” will look like in September. This is why TIFF is looking at both onsite and digital innovations.