Telemundo Debuts Turkish Drama ‘Cennet’

Telemundo will air the romantic drama Cennet tomorrow, April 7, 2020.

Starring Almila Ada and Berk Atan, among others, the Turkish drama tells the story of a young woman who is on a journey of vengeance and redemption. Cennet, who was orphaned as a baby, becomes a successful architect. As her professional life flourishes, she runs into her childhood love as well as her estranged mother.

Cennet is the Turkish adaptation of the South Korean show Tears of Heaven.