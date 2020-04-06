Starz Greenlights ‘Black Mafia Family’ Drama Series

Starz, a Lionsgate company, ordered new original series Black Mafia Family from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and writer-executive producer Randy Huggins.

Produced under Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television banner, in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television, Black Mafia Family is based in the true story of two brothers who rose up from southwest Detroit to become a notorious crime family. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s enterprise in the drug trade brings them into the world of hip hop.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, stated, “This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life. Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”