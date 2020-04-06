Nextologies Partners With MAV TV Racing eSeries

Nextologies partnered with MAV TV to offer its services for the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries.

Nextologies provided live remote production and transmission services to allow producers to continue to work in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The race is headlined by Ricmotech Racing Simulators and administered by Xtrememotorsports. Competing drivers will participate in five road course events. Rob Howden, the official voice of the Road to Indy, will offer commentary.

Sasha Zivanovic, CEO of Nextologies, said, “With COVID-19 having brought an end to live sporting events so far in 2020, virtual racing can continue. We are a proud to be able to provide MAV TV a quick high-quality solution that works well, considering web streaming is not a broadcast standard.”