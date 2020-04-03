VIZ Media Europe Rebrands As Crunchyroll

VIZ Media Europe, the Japanese content licensor and distributor, went forward with its rebrand with Crunchyroll.

In December 2019, WarnerMedia company Crunchyroll and VIZ Media Europe closed the transaction, which brought together Crunchyroll’s anime brand and global platform with VIZ Media Europe’s portfolio of partners and distributors. In his new role as head of Crunchyroll EMEA, John Easum will lead the company’s international efforts.

Brady McCollum, Crunchyroll’s head of International, stated, “We’ve admired VIZ Media Europe Group’s expertise in reaching and delivering quality experiences to anime and manga fans for many years. Together, our teams represent a stronger, global front and will be focused on finding ways to engage with current fans in meaningful ways, while also creating new fans along the way.”