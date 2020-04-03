Nippon TV Reveals New Game Show ‘Mute It!’

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) will offer the format rights to its new game show format Mute It!

Created and produced for Nippon TV in Japan, Mute It! deatures contestants who compete in four stages of games set in the Hall of Silence, a custom-built studio where the only rule is to not make a sound. The worldwide format rights will be available through Nippon TV.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development at Nippon TV, commented, “Given our prior success with the enormously popular Silent Library, we are pleased to be presenting Mute It!, a game of silence, unlike any other game show. It pushes the limits of human concentration and balance whereby if a contestant makes any sound at all they are immediately disqualified from the game. Mute it! brings a breath of fresh air to a world normally filled by loud game shows.”