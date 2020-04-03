Headstart Int’l Partners With YouKu To Distribute ‘Best Furry Friends’

Australia-based Headstart International partnered with China’s YouKu to distribute preschool series Best Furry Friends.

Coming from Headstart, the animated series launched on YouKu platform in late February. Developed from the successful brand of consumer products, Best Furry Friends revolves around six friends and their BFFs as they all are placed in modern social scenarios.

Andrew Hendy, CEO of Headstart International, said, “The opportunity to put the Best Furry Friends series on the Youku platform has really allowed us to reach more kids globally. We were thrilled to see how engaged kids are with the Best Furry Friends characters in such a short period of time and hope the momentum continues!”