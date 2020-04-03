eOne Inks Distribution Deal With Three Tables

Entertainment One (eOne) entered a multi-year distribution deal with Three Tables Productions.

Founded by David Chikwe, Himesh Kar and JT Wong, Three Tables develops quality dramas targeting the U.K. and international markets. As part of this latest agreement, Three Tables will develop and produce original scripted content for eOne to distribute globally.

Noel Hedges, EVP Acquisitions, International Distribution at eOne, remarked, “We are continually looking for ways to grow our distribution pipeline with commercial and individual content from truly creative suppliers. This new deal with Three Tables is a great opportunity to get in at ground level on just that.”

Wong added, “We’re really excited to be working with the team at eOne, who have such great creative and commercial sensibility. We have big ambitions at Three Tables Productions, so partnering with eOne is a fantastic fit.”