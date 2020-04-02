Italy’s Production Sector Declines Amid Theater Shutdown

In Italy the film sector is collapsing due to the shutdown of its 1,218 theaters with 3,542 screens. The sector cannot receive state contributions since they only go to films that come out in theaters.

The audiovisual production sector in Italy employs over 100,000 people in 6,000 companies, with a turnover of one billion euro per year, of which 380 million euro is allocated for serial production and TV movies, 300 million for entertainment, 250 million for cinema, and the rest between animation and documentaries.

According to Giancarlo Leone, president of the Audiovisual Producers Association (APA), every month of shutdown represents losses of about 100 million euro.