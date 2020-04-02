Acorn TV To Launch In The U.K.

AMC Networks‘ Acorn TV will launch in the U.K. on April 29, 2020.

With over one million paid subscribers in the U.S., Acorn TV will soon expand its audience once the streaming service becomes available in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Acorn TV features a range of high-quality dramas, mysteries, and comedies, including Acorn TV original series such as Queens of Mystery (pictured).

Matthew Graham, general manager at Acorn TV, commented, “Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we’re excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to UK viewers. The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV’s Foyle’s War and BBC’s Keeping Faith, as well as introduce UK audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery.”