Whistler Film Fest Places Call For Submissions

Whistler Film Festival (WFF) began its call for film submissions for the 20th edition of the festival.

Scheduled for December 2-6, 2020, WFF features eight competitive tracks with 15 awards. Cash prizes and commissions total more than $146,000. Canadian and international filmmakers can submit projects of any length and genre by August 15, 2020. WFF is also offering fee waivers for Canadian filmmakers submitting work in the Canadian Narrative Feature Film, Canadian ShortWork, and BC Student ShortWork Competition categories.

Paul Gratton, director of Film Programming for WFF, stated, “With a focus on indie production that continues to grow in prestige and influence each year, WFF serves as an entry point to the North American market, offering unique publicity and distribution opportunities for our curated films. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Whistler is one festival that filmmakers can’t afford to miss.”