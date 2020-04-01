Viacom International Studios Presents ‘Storytellers’ Competition

Viacom International Studios announced its “Storytellers. Laboratorio de historias” competition.

The story lab program is VIS’s first initiative to discover new talent and content creators in Argentina. The call for applications is open from today until the end of the month, April 30, 2020. Applicants can submit Spanish-language fiction projects within the drama, comedy, and thriller genres. As part of the submission, applicants must present a synopsis, story arc, and character descriptions.

The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to develop their fiction projects with ViacomCBS studio teams.