Brazil’s Encripta Acquires TV Series From NTV

Brazilian content distributor Encripta acquired the rights to several TV series from Russia’s NTV.

Encripta picked up the online broadcasting, free TV, and pay-TV rights throughout Latin America for an action-packed package that includes period drama The Sacrificing, crime thriller The OPERAtive, action series Five Minutes of Silence. The deal also covers three procedural dramas, Nevsky (pictured), Mukhtar, and The New Trail.

Timur Weinstein, general producer at NTV, commented, “Encripta chose projects that mix various genre features while staying true to NTV’s focus on action-packed content and the themes pivotal to the global media market: strong female characters, real-life stories, and solid crime narratives. By entering the Latin American market, including OTT platforms and over-the-air broadcasting, we have made significant strides toward achieving our goal of global content distribution.”