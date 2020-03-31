Konami Cross Media NY Partners With Ameba TV For ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL’

Konami Cross Media NY entered a partnership with Ameba TV to bring Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL to the children’s content streaming service.

Ameba TV acquired three seasons of the animated series for worldwide access, except in Asia. Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL follows aspiring duelist Yuma and the mysterious visitor Astral. Astral will teach Yuma to duel while Yuma will help to regain his new friend’s memories.

Mark Kirk, SVP, Director of Digital Operations at Konami Cross Media NY, remarked, “As a kid focused, video-on-demand platform, Ameba TV allows the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand to increase awareness and reach younger fans. We are pleased to expand the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital footprint with Ameba TV.”