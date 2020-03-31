International Emmy Kids Awards Reveals Winners

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled the winners of the eighth International Emmy Kids Awards.

Magic Light Pictures’ Zog won in the Animation category, while NRK Super’s Like Me won in the Digital category. The Factual award went to Fox Lab Brazil and Your Mama’s Nosso Sangue, Nosso Corpo. Meanwhile, the Non-Scripted Entertainment honor was given to De Mensen and Ketnet’s Nighthawks, and the Series award was presented to NL Film & TV and VPRO’s Floor Rules. The Preschool award went to Bluey, from Ludo Studios, ABC Australia, BBC Studios, Screen Australia, and Screen Queensland. CBBC’s Jacqueline Wilson’s Katy won the award in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Bruce L. Paisner, president of the International Academy, stated, “We decided to keep the winners’ announcement for the same day the awards ceremony would have been held in Cannes. And so today, March 31, although we cannot do it on-stage as usual, the International Academy, and our partners MIPTV, TV Kids and Ernst & Young, join us to congratulate the outstanding teams behind the winning programs. These programs entertain, educate and enlighten, with the high standard of quality we expect for our children and their communities at large.”