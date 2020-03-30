Up The Ladder: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group brought on Vanessa Iannaci-Russo (pictured) as senior account executive of Advertising Solutions.

Iannaci-Russo joins the company with over a decade’s experience in the broadcast industry and client relationship management. Aldo Di Felice, president of TLN, commented, “We are delighted to have attracted a high-performance individual like Vanessa to join our team. She deeply understands the value of connecting client partners to the communities that we build and nurture around TV, digital and live experiences.”