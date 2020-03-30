Quintus Media Undergoes Rebrand To Quintus Studios

Quintus Media unveiled its rebrand to Quintus Studios to reflect the company’s commitment in developing quality unscripted content.

The international distribution and media agency rolled out a new name, logo, and website, in support of the rebrand. Quintus will continue to produce, finance, distribute, and monetize video and TV content across platforms, while also identifying new opportunities for growth.

Gerrit Kemming (pictured), managing director of Quintus Studios, stated, “Over the years, Quintus has become way more than simply a distributor. We also develop, help with project fundings, consult, have a very close production collaboration with our partner Maximus…. and the journey is not at its end yet. Currently we are expanding the digital side of our business and we plan to grow our channel operations, invest in license content, strengthen our production ambitions and finance our own shows. Hence we felt now was the time for a rebrand with a label that reflects the dynamic within Quintus and that encompasses the business areas we are active in.”