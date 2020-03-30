Kino Polska TV Signs Acquisition Deal With Walt Disney Company

SPI International affiliate Kino Polska TV signed a content license agreement with The Walt Disney Company to bring a diverse movie and television content portfolio to Poland.

The agreement features Hollywood blockbusters such as Black Swan, Moulin Rouge, and Planet of the Apes, among much more, as well as acclaimed TV series, including sci-fi mystery series The X Files. A majority of the titles covered in the latest agreement will air on the Polish linear movie channel Stopklatka, with additional slot broadcast on Zoom TV and Kino TV.

Magdalena Blasiak, Acquisitions director at SPI International, remarked, “Our partnership with The Walt Disney Company reflects our commitment to delivering highly-demanded, top quality content in all genres to our audiences in Poland. The new titles that we acquired through this deal, will enhance the TV viewing experience of Stopklatka, Zoom TV and Kino TV audiences.”