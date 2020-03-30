DISCOP Reschedules Abidjan And Johannesburg Markets

DISCOP organizers announced their plans to postpone the Abidjan and Johannesburg markets.

DISCOP Abidjan and DISCOP Johannesburg have been rescheduled to take place from September 3-4, 2020, and October 28-29, 2020, respectively. Organizers stated that the rescheduled dates were due to the continuing concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Both markets will resume their original May and July dates in 2021.

Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud, president of DISCOP, said, “We were more optimistic three weeks ago but the safety of our clients and staff is our priority. The last part of the year will be busy, and we believe these new dates will provide the DISCOP community with the opportunity to achieve their business objectives in Africa.”