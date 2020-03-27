Sony Announces Digital Plans For L.A. Screenings

Sony Pictures Television revealed its plans to launch a digital screening experience for its global clients in place of its traditional L.A. Screening event.

Available to clients in May, the Sony Pictures 2020 Screenings will showcase the company’s diverse slate of new content, including trailers, full-length episodes, and information from executive producers. SPT will highlight comedy series Woke, adult animated comedy Crossing Swords, action-drama Coyote, and historical drama Angel of Hamburg, among many other series.

Keith Le Goy (pictured), president of Distribution and Networks for Sony Pictures Television, remarked, “This will be a novel way to showcase our upcoming television and movie slates. As we go through these unprecedented times, the value of great content in providing joy, laughter and escape to people around the world has perhaps never been greater. We – and our creators and talent – are proud to present our amazing content to our global customers.”