HBO LATAM Airs ‘Todxs Nosotrxs’ In The U.S.

HBO Latin America will premiere the dramedy series Todxs Nosotrxs in the U.S. starting today, March 27, 2020.

Produced by HBO Latin America and Paranoïd Filmes, Todxs Nosotrxs revolves around the lives of Rafa, Vini, and Maia, and it deals with issues concerning LGBTQIA+ communities, such as understanding and inclusion. Created by writer and director Vera Egito with Daniel Ribeiro, in collaboration with Alice Marcone and Thays Berbe, the series takes place as Rafa leaves their family home and moves in with a cousin.

New episodes will air on HBO Latino and will be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand, as well as partner streaming services.