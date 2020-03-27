French Riviera Film Fest Streams 2019 Winners And Finalists Online

The French Riviera Film Festival will present a selection of the winning and finalist short films from the 2019 competition to view online.

Beginning today through April 30, 2020, FRFF will upload a new film to the online festival. Winners from the 2019 festival include Farhad Delarum’s Tattoo, Eric Rino’s Mis’TIC, Shane Day’s The Desolation Prize, Laura Zamora’s The Tree of Lost Souls, and Amon Barker’s A Grand Journey, among others.

Festival co-founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj commented, “During this trying time in all of our lives, we wanted to share these quality, artistic works by the winners and finalists of the inaugural year of our festival.”