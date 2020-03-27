Drive Acquires Factual Content For Distribution

Drive secured several hours of factual content for global distribution.

The production-funding and distribution agency picked up Greek Island Odyssey with Bettany Hughes (pictured) from Sandstone Global Productions. The company also acquired the global distribution rights to How the Victorians Built Britain from October Films, Scotland’s Scenic Railways from Flint TV, Lose Weight & Get Fit from Bone Soup.

Drive obtained October Films’ The Mum Who Got Tourette’s and a number of documentaries from Icon Films, including Secrets of the Mega… Landfill and Secrets of the Mega… Airline Food Factory. Other acquisitions include Hilary Mantel: Return to Wolf Hall and Princess Royal: Anne at 70.

Lilla Hurst, Drive co-managing director, stated, “We’re thrilled to be representing such a wide range of finished factual programs from leading UK production partners for global distribution. Demand for ready-made content of this quality is on the rise and we are sure it will be a strong addition to many broadcasters’ schedules worldwide.”