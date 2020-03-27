AMC Bumps Up ‘Killing Eve’ S3 Premiere

AMC Networks Entertainment Group announced that the season three premiere of Killing Eve will move to April 12, 2020.

BBC America and AMC will simulcast all new episodes. Produced by Sid Gentle Films and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, the third season continues to follow Villanelle and Eve, two women with brutal pasts. The two have taken separate paths, but a personal death will set them on a collision course. The series stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Sean Delaney, among others.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said, “We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now. This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”