SPI/FilmBox Secures Partnership With HUAWEI

SPI/FilmBox partnered with HUAWEI, the ICT infrastructure provider and smartphone manufacturer, to bring FilmBox On Demand to HUAWEI Video.

FilmBox On Demand will be available on HUAWEI’s entertainment service in 23 countries, including the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, and Russia. HUAWEI smartphone users will be able to access specially curated SPI movie titles, from Hollywood blockbusters to world cinema gems.

Berkin Ecevit, Sales & Business Development director at SPI International, said, “We are very excited to bring the rich and curated catalogue of FilmBox On Demand to many countries across the globe through HUAWEI’s new VOD service HUAWEI Video, available on HUAWEI mobile devices that offer premium viewing and sound experience.”