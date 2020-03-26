Autentic Distribution Inks Sales For Factual Catalog

Autentic Distribution, the sales arm of Autentic, inked a host of factual content sales for titles in its roster.

Mediawan and Ushuaia picked up an 18-hour package of history and nature programming, including The Wild Andes. Czech channel FTV Prima acquired 52 hours of content, highlighting Terror!, Out of the Cradle, and Berlin 1945. Polish pay-TV platform ITI Neovision/NC+ obtained 28 hours of titles, including At Our Neighbor’s Table and Anatomy of Evil. Chinese SVoD service iQiyi picked up Berlin 1945, Secrets of Arabia, and Terror!. Meanwhile Bytedance China went for 110 hours of content, nabbing Magnificent Maghreb, Superintelligence – Beyond Human, and What Went Wrong – Countdown to Catastrophe. In addition, ORF Austria bought Generation Algorithm, Obsessed with Food, and Tokyo 2020 – The Price of Security.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisition at Autentic Distribution, stated, “The latest sales demonstrate that our portfolio of factual shows can serve both Free TV and Pay TV channels as well as VoD services all around the world and reflects the diversity and internationality of our slate.”