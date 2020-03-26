Act 13 will release indie drama Inside The Rain on several TVoD, AVoD, and SVoD platforms, beginning immediately.
Inside The Rain stars the film’s writer and director Aaron Fisher, alongside a cast that includes Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, and Ellen Toland. Fisher plays a bipolar student who is expelled from school. With the help of a moonlighting sex worker, he is determined to prove his innocence.
The film is expected to be offered on a number of platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Prime Video, Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, Vudu, Sling TV, Stirr, and Xumo, among others.
