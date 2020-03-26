Act 13 To Release ‘Inside The Rain’ On VoD Platforms

Act 13 will release indie drama Inside The Rain on several TVoD, AVoD, and SVoD platforms, beginning immediately.

Inside The Rain stars the film’s writer and director Aaron Fisher, alongside a cast that includes Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, and Ellen Toland. Fisher plays a bipolar student who is expelled from school. With the help of a moonlighting sex worker, he is determined to prove his innocence.

The film is expected to be offered on a number of platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Prime Video, Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, Vudu, Sling TV, Stirr, and Xumo, among others.