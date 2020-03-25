ViacomCBS Networks Americas Inks Deal With DirecTV Go

ViacomCBS Networks Americas signed an agreement with DirecTV Go to bring its global channels to DirecTV Go’s OTT service in Mexico.

MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, and Paramount Channel are all available on the DirecTV Go platform as of March 24, 2020. The DirecTV OTT service combines live and linear television with on-demand content. DirecTV Go users in Mexico will be able to access ViacomCBS Networks America’s entertainment channels and favorite series, such as Nick Jr.’s Paw Patrol, MTV’s Acapulco Shore, and much more.

Rita Herring, senior vice president of Content Distribution for ViacomCBS Networks Americas, commented, “[T]he launch of our signals on the DirecTV Go platform, our audiences will be able to see their preferred content anywhere.” She added that “this, together with the content that will be available on-demand, will allow us to increase the reach of our brands throughout the region.”