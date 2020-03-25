Starzplay Brings ‘Hightown’ To LATAM And Europe In May

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, will premiere the new Starz original series Hightown on May 17, 2020.

Hightown will be available on Starzplay across Europe and Latin America, while it will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. Set in Cape Cod, the series follows Jackie Quiñones, whose hard-partying lifestyle is thrown overboard when she discovers a body on the beach. She takes this moment as an opportunity to become sober. She also becomes convinced that she should be the one to solve the murder, clashing with town’s sergeant in the process.

Rebecca Cutter created the series with Gary Lennon. Executive producers include Cutter, Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz.